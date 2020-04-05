MANILA, Philippines – Philippine women's national football team (PWNFT) forward Martie Bautista has kept herself busy during the Luzon lockdown with football training in the comforts of her home.

For a sport that requires an outdoor pitch, Bautista proves that anyone can practice football even in small spaces thanks to the workout created by Kaya FC staff Jolo Catipon and Patricia Tomanon.

"It’s difficult to be in quarantine as a football player, but like any athlete, we all need to learn how to adapt. If you’re focused and determined with your goal, you will find a way to maintain fitness and technique," said Bautista.

Rappler Hustle teams up with the former Ateneo Lady Eagle, who shares her home football workout here:

Warm Up and Core

"This is crucial in beginning a workout," said Bautista.

A warm-up will activate your muscles, especially the ones you're specifically targeting, in order to avoid injury and get the best out of the workout.

Routine:

Stretch and Activation Core Bands Ankle Strengthening

Conditioning

Bautista's conditioning workout crafted by Catipon is composed of 2 sets of exercises.

"The focus of this workout is power, so think about that when you exert energy in the exercises," said Bautista.

"[This means that] all exercises must be performed with 'maximal intent' or 'explosiveness.'"

Set 1 – 10 reps each exercises, repeat the set 3 times

A. Squat Jumps

This should be done one rep at a time and the focus is to jump higher each time.

B. Skater Jumps

This should also be done one rep at a time, and you have to focus on form and arm swing. The idea is to hop sideward as powerful as you can per rep.

C. Box Drops

Take off with both feet, and land with both feet, while executing a stiff landing. A stiff landing means that you can absorb the landing with your ankles, knees, and hips.

D. Single Leg Box Drops

Hang one leg over box, take off and drop with both feet with a stiff landing.



Set 2 - 3 repetitions per exercise, repeat the set 5 times

In the second set, the focus is still on maximal intent and explosion. Always have the tempo 0-0-0 in mind!

A 0-0-0 tempo should be quick, powerful, but still maintaining proper technique and form.

A. Pogo Jump

Use the power from your calves and ankles to execute this jump. It is crucial that you point toes upward as you are in the air and imagine pushing your head up to keep body upright and hips not pushing back.

And remember: always keep your core tight!

B. Tuck Jump

The idea is to crunch up in the air when you jump while still engaging your core. Make minimal contact with the ground as possible.

Ball Mastery

With little space, you can already play football by practicing ball mastery, which can help with your footwork and touch.

"What’s important here is to be patient with yourself, it’s ok if you don’t do the exercises smoothly, just keep focused on doing your best," said Bautista.

For each 30 second set, try to do as many as you can.

"What will come out is, you will get faster as you progress. The rhythm of the ball mastery will come almost second nature," added Bautista, whose ball mastery routine was made by Tomanon.

While practicing, try to look up from time to time. Football is a fast-paced game, so it’s important that you practice your environment as well.

Routine: 30 seconds, 4-6 sets each exercise

Toe Taps

2. V-Pulls

3. Half-Vs

Stretching and Core

"The cool down is just as crucial as the workout itself," said Bautista.

Make sure you stretch your muscles gently to avoid injury.

According to the forward, she began and ended her workout with core exercises. The beginning activates your core, while the end fully strengthens it.

"In football, balance is key, many times you’re balancing with your non-kicking foot – core helps engage that balance. If you have a strong core, you’re not only strong but you also have a great balance," said Bautista.

Aside from working out at home, the Kaya FC striker has been busy with the club's initiative Kaya Natin 'To, which connects people to different donation drives ranging from procuring personal protective equipment to collecting donations for the less fortunate. – Rappler.com