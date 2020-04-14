MANILA, Philippines – Professional athletes like Stephan Schrock find themselves finally getting to spend time with their families due to the enhanced community quarantine.

However, they still have to find time to keep their fitness level up no matter how uncertain the timeline of sports events will pan out because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rappler catches up with Stephan Schrock on how he manages to juggle his football training while parenting during the quarantine period.

The Azkals and Ceres-Negros FC midfielder was awarded the Mr. Football title in the 2019 Philippine Sportswriters Association awards last March 6. – Rappler.com