MANILA, Philippines – Phil Younghusband did not exactly end his Philippine football career on a high note as his final game was a loss to Kyrgyzstan in the group stage of the country's maiden AFC Asian Cup stint in January 2019.

Although he's happily married to Mags Hall and is expecting a baby boy, the former Azkals captain strongly feels he would contribute to Philippine football in other ways in the future.

"I still feel like I have a role in Philippine football, whether that be within the next year or at 10 years time or 20 years time. I still know that I have a role in football, so you know there's still another chapter in the story," said Younghusband in an Instagram live chat with teammate Neil Etheridge.

However, for the foreseeable future, the 32-year-old would focus on raising his young family in the UK before traveling to-and-from the Philippines.

"So I see this as a recharging – thinking of fates and restructuring things in my life – and then when the timing is right I can do something in Philippine football. But right now, Yeah, I don't feel that I have any regrets or any disappointments, or anything," added Younghusband, who hung up his boots last November.

"When you have a football career and as you know, it's a roller coaster – you're up, you're down, you're up and down."

Younghusband debuted for the national team with his brother James in the country's hosting of the 2005 Southeast Asian Games and ended his Philippine football career as the most-capped player with 108 appearances and a record 52 international goals.

The Fil-British forward greatly contributed to the resurgence of Philippine football in the "Miracle of Hanoi" when the Philippines barged into the 2010 AFF Suzuki Cup semifinals after blanking defending champion Vietnam, 2-0, in front of their home crowd.

In the Azkals' final Asian Cup qualifying match against Tajikistan last March 2018, Younghusband converted a penalty for his 50th international goal that also sealed the Philippines' win and historic qualification to the Asian Cup. (READ: Phil Younghusband hopes Azkals' barging to Asian Cup will be 'catalyst' for PH football) – Rappler.com