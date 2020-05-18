LOS ANGELES, USA – National Football League players DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar surrendered to Florida police on Saturday, May 16, to face charges of armed robbery.

New York Giants' Baker and Seattle Seahawks' Dunbar each face 4 counts of armed robbery.

Baker also faces 4 counts of aggravated assault related to an alleged incident at a party Wednesday night in Miramar, Florida.

"Reports are correct that Deandre turned himself in this morning," said lawyer Bradford Cohen, the attorney of Baker.

"I am a believer in the system and that if everything works the matter will be appropriately resolved."

Lawyers for both players said Saturday that they would be able to gather witnesses to prove their clients did not do what the police claim.

Baker has played one season for the Giants, starting 15 games and making 61 tackles.

Dunbar has yet to play a game for the Seahawks after they acquired him in March in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick. Dunbar has 25 career starts and 150 tackles. – Rappler.com