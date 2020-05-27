MANILA, Philippines – Girls national football team player Celestina Beatrice "Bea" Luna passed away on Tuesday, May 26.

She was 16.

Luna succumbed to a battle against arteriovenous malformation (AVM) after she collapsed and was rushed to the hospital on Monday, May 25.

"The Philippine Football Federation (PFF), its officials and staff, join the entire Philippine football community in mourning the loss of Philippine Girls Under-15 National Team Player Celestina Beatrice Luna, who passed away Tuesday, 26 May 2020," read the statement from the national football federation.

The youth football player standout from Baguio was part of the Philippine under-15 girls national team that landed at 4th place in the 2019 AFF U15 Girls’ Championship 2019 in Chonburi, Thailand.

In her first and only appearance, Luna scored her maiden international goal in the 12-0 win over Timor-Leste. – Rappler.com