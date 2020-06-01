MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) kickstarted the potential return of local football as it drafted a set of protocols for the possible resumption of the Philippine Football League (PFL).

According to the PFF, it sent the protocols to the Games and Amusement Board (GAB) for evaluation and endorsement to the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

The IATF released a list of sports and fitness activities that will be allowed under the modified general community quarantine but football was not included.

"PFF undertakes to work closely with the various government agencies for the gradual return of football by starting with resumption of the professional league under strict health and safety protocols," the federation said.

The PFL was set to open its season in March but the league has been on a hiatus due to the coronavirus crisis.

Germany's Bundesliga has already returned to the pitch while Spain's La Liga will resume its season on June 11. – Rappler.com