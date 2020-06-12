MADRID, Spain – Spain's La Liga resumed on Thursday, June 11, after 3 months away due to the coronavirus as Sevilla hosted local rivals Real Betis behind closed doors at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The match was the first to kick off in Spain's top flight since March 10 and makes La Liga the second of Europe's 5 major leagues to restart, after the Bundesliga in Germany returned on May 16. (READ: Football but not as we know it: Odd sights from Bundesliga comeback)

Despite the ban on fans, around 200 supporters, almost all masked against the virus, still gathered around the stadium, in the center of the city.

To greet them were around 600 police deployed on horseback.

"No fans allowed but we're here and we can't wait," shouted a 60-year-old supporter in a Sevilla shirt.

Streets were blocked and barriers erected around the ground before most of the fans eventually dispersed before the kickoff.

The Seville derby is usually played in one of Spain's most colorful atmospheres and in normal circumstances would have attracted a crowd of more than 40,000.

"It's very bizarre, it's different. This derby behind closed doors makes us sad, but despite that it will still be intense," said 23-year-old Laura Marin, a Sevilla supporter.

Another Sevilla fan, Jose Luis Meana, said he would follow the game on the radio.

Despite the stadium ban, he said he will still experience the derby "with great passion, because football that we love so much is back".

He added: "We don't know what form the players will be in. We also hope that there will be no new wave (of the virus) with people gathering."

Sevilla stands 3rd in the table and chasing Champions League qualification, while Betis lie in mid-table.

Sevilla up

The game was the first in Spain's top flight since March 10 but 93 days later another professional fixture has been completed without incident, offering further encouragement to the Premier League in England and Serie A in Italy. Both are set to return next week.

Lucas Ocampos gave Sevilla the lead from a 56th-minute penalty and Fernando Reges then added the second goal for the home side.

This was the first leg of a 39-day sprint to the finish in La Liga, that will see teams playing every 3 days for 5 and a half weeks and undergoing stern examinations of their fitness.

Both coaches made use of their new allocation of 5 substitutes and there was a drinks breaks in each half but the contest lost its fluency late on, in part because Betis never looked like staging a comeback.

Victory strengthens Sevilla's hold on 3rd place as they move 4 points above Getafe and Real Sociedad below them. Betis sits 12th and face the possibility of being dragged into a relegation battle.

This was as far from a typical Seville derby as could be imagined, a pale shadow of the division's most heated fixture and a clear demonstration of what has been sacrificed to keep the season going.

Virtual supporters

"I always believed we would play again," said La Liga president Javier Tebas, who had also indicated on Thursday that "10 or 15%” of fans could attend stadiums before the season finishes on July 19.

For now though, stands remain empty, the voices of the players and coaches audible and the atmosphere strange. On television, fans at home had the option to add virtual supporters taken from the computer game FIFA, as well as chanting, which ebbed and flowed according to the action.

When the excellent Ocampos and Fernando scored, there was cheering, and when substitutes came and went, there was applause.

There was a minute of silence held before kick-off in memory of the victims of the pandemic, with the players standing at a distance from each other around the centre circle. In the 20th minute, there was applause to pay tribute to those working on the front line.

In the stands, the substitutes, still wearing masks, sat spread out in the rows behind their coaches and Sevilla's were among the few celebrating when the goals flew in shortly after halftime.

They were comfortable winners as Ocampos scored a penalty after Marc Bartra was ajudged to have pushed Luuk de Jong and, 6 minutes later, a delightful Ocampos flick at the near post allowed Fernando to head in a second. – Rappler.com