MANILA, Philippines – Manchester City stars Sergio Aguero, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Georgia Stanway and Ellie Roebuck are among the big names that will take part in the City Football Group's (CFG) first ever EA SPORTS FIFA 20 challenge on Saturday, June 13.

Bookmark this page to watch the charity tournament that will kick off on Saturday, 10 pm, Philippine time for free.

The 4 games lined up are: Sergio Aguero vs Oleksandr Zinchenko, Georgia Stanway vs Ellie Roebuck (Man City Women), Ryan Pessoa (FIFA pro) vs Joleon Lescott (ex-Man City defender) and Shellzz (FIFA pro) vs FaZe Tass (FaZe Clan FIFA pro).

