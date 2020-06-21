TURIN, Italy – Serie A resumed on Saturday, June 20, after a three-month coronavirus shutdown as relegation-threatened Torino hosted Parma behind closed doors at the Stadio Olimpico in Turin.

The match was the first to kick off in Italy's top flight since March 9, with the players observing minute's silence before kick-off for the victims of the coronavirus, which killed over 34,500 in Italy.

But the first match after 103 days without top-flight football got off to a false start with the deflated ball having to be replaced after 5 seconds.

Four postponed games take place first this weekend with Bergamo club Atalanta hosting Sassuolo on Sunday and Inter Milan facing Sampdoria at the San Siro.

"It is something beautiful because we go back to doing what we love, we are all excited and eager to shows what we can do on the pitch," said Torino captain Andrea Belotti.

"There is great positivity, a sense of togetherness, we want to demonstrate what we have learned in the past few months."

"Now it's time for action, not words."

Torino are 15th in the table with ninth-placed Parma in the mix for Europa League football next season.

Champions Juventus returns to its quest for a ninth consecutive title at Bologna on Monday, days after its Italian Cup final defeat to Napoli.

Maurizio Sarri's side holds a one-point lead on second-placed Lazio, with Inter Milan at 3rd, 9 points adrift of the leaders.

In the battle for Champions League places Atalanta at fourth, 3 points ahead of Roma, with Napoli at 6th, a further 6 points adrift.

At the bottom of the table, SPAL and Brescia occupy the last two places and look destined to play in Serie B next season.

But 5 teams look set to battle to avoid the final relegation berth with just 3 points between 14th-placed Udinese and 18th-placed Lecce. – Rappler.com