MANILA, Philippines – Liverpool fans will be siding with Chelsea for now as the result of its game against Manchester City can pave the way for the Reds' first Premier League title in 30 years.

Liverpool will be needing at least a score-draw or a win from Chelsea to clinch the elusive championship after the resumption of the league that had been put to a halt for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. (READ: Liverpool waits on Man City slipup to clinch long-awaited title)

Bookmark this page to catch the live pregame show featuring former Manchester City and Chelsea midfielder Shaun Wright-Phillips along with Michael Brown.

Actor Cel Spellman and presenter Kyle Walker will host the hour-long event at 6:45 pm on Thursday, June 25, UK time (1:45 am on Friday, June 26, Philippine time)

Running 2nd in the table, Manchester City will be banking on its 5-0 drubbing of Burnley as it travels to Stamford Bridge.

But the away game will be an added challenge for City as it has not produced favorable results and it will also be missing the services of topscorer Sergio Aguero, who is recovering from a knee injury.

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud is expected to be on fire as he scored in 3 of the Blues' past 4 Premier League games.

– Rappler.com