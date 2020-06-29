LOS ANGELES, USA – Cam Newton will attempt to fill the void created by the departure of Tom Brady from the New England Patriots after agreeing a one-year deal with the six-time Super Bowl champions, reports said Sunday, June 28.

The former NFL MVP Newton, who was released by the Carolina Panthers in March, has passed a medical and is "eager" to rebuild his career under Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, ESPN reported.

Newton, 31, struggled with injuries over the past two seasons and has failed to recapture the form which earned him regular season MVP honors in 2015.

He led the Panthers to the Super Bowl in 2016 where they were defeated by the Denver Broncos, 24-10.

Since that season, the Panthers only reached the playoffs once, in 2017, where they were beaten by the New Orleans Saints in a wild-card game.

Newton missed 14 games last season with a foot injury and missed the closing games of the previous season with a shoulder injury.

NFL.com reported that his deal with the Patriots could be worth up to $7.5 million, depending on whether certain performance milestones were met.

Since being chosen as the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Newton has amassed 29,041 passing yards with 182 touchdowns, and 108 interceptions.

He has also rushed for 4,806 yards and 58 touchdowns, more than any other quarterback in NFL history.

Brady stunned the Patriots after leaving the club earlier this year for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following a two-decade career with the Patriots. – Rappler.com