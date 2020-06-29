LOS ANGELES, USA – The New England Patriots have been fined $1.1 million and stripped of a third-round draft pick following an investigation into improper filming of the Cincinnati Bengals last season, reports said Sunday, June 28.

NFL.com said the Patriots' in-house television crew would also be barred from filming any games during the 2020 season.

Senior club officials would also be given training on the NFL's game policies.

The Patriots were put under investigation last December after it emerged that their TV crew had filmed the Bengals' sideline during a Week 14 game between Cincinnati and the Cleveland Browns.

The Patriots later said the crew had inadvertently filmed the Bengals sideline while recording footage for a feature about Patriots scouts at the game.

"There was no intention of using the footage for any other purpose," the Patriots said in a statement.

"We understand and acknowledge that our video crew, which included independent contractors who shot the video, unknowingly violated a league policy by filming the field and sideline from the press box."

The controversy revived memories of the Patriots' notorious 2007 "Spygate" scandal, when the team were found to have been illegally filming New York Jets coaching staff during a game.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was fined a record $500,000 for his role in the scandal, the largest fine ever imposed on a coach at that time.

The Patriots were also fined $250,000 and stripped of their original first-round selection in the 2008 NFL Draft. – Rappler.com