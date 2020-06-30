NEW YORK, USA – Major League Soccer (MLS) confirmed 20 positive player tests for COVID-19 ahead of next week's start of the "MLS is Back Tournament" in Orlando, Florida.

In an update announced by the league, MLS said 18 players and 6 staff members received positive tests prior to travel to Orlando, with 668 players tested since early June.

The league also announced that of 329 people tested on-site upon arrival in Florida, two were positive, both players who had just arrived.

No clubs or players were identified as testing positive. All teams will stay and compete inside a "bubble" at Disney World starting July 8 when Inter Miami meets Orlando City in the World Cup-style tournament opener.

MLS players and staff must take two tests within 24 hours within 3 days of departure for Orlando and are tested again upon arrival as well as every other day once training begins.

Those testing positive in Orlando are given a clinical assessment and moved to an isolation area in the hotel until they are given medical clearance to return to competition.

While in isolation, players are given follow-up car, including symptom monitoring and more tests. Follow-up tests with those in close contact with someone who tests positive will be conducted. – Rappler.com