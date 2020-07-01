MANILA, Philippines – FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi set a personal record of 700 goals in his 16 years of playing as a senior and professional football player.

The Argentinian's goal in the 50th minute of a 2-2 draw against Atletico de Madrid marked the star's personal feat.

Messi recorded 630 goals in 724 games for FC Barcelona and also netted 70 in 138 caps for the Argentina national team.

Out of his 630 goals for FC Barcelona, he made 441 goals in 480 La Liga games, 114 in 141 Champions League appearances, 53 strikes in his 75 Copa del Rey outings, 3 goals in 4 European Super Cup finals, 5 goals in 5 appearances at the Club World Cup, and 14 goals in 19 games in the Spanish Super Cup.

A winner of 10 La Liga titles, 4 Champions Leagues, and 6 career Ballon d’Ors, Messi has scored 3 or more goals in 54 different games to date for either club or country.

In October 2014, Messi became La Liga’s all-time top goalscorer, breaking the previous record of 251 reached by legendary striker Telmo Zarra. – Rappler.com