MANILA, Philippines – Champions of the world, champions of Europe and champions of England.

Liverpool FC has conquered 3 major tourneys in the 2019-2020 season after years of heartbreaking performances through the years.

The Reds finally ended a 30-year English Premier League title drought with a record of 7 games remaining that merited them the right to lift the elusive trophy. (READ: 'A season for the ages': Liverpool crowned Premier League champion)

Can't get enough of Liverpool? Bookmark this page to relive Liverpool FC's best moments over the years. – Rappler.com