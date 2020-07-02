MANILA, Philippines – Can Manchester City bring Liverpool back down to earth?

The blockbuster matchup between the top two teams of the Premier League will test the newly crowned champions, who hold a stellar 28-2-1 record.

Bookmark this page to catch the live pregame show with special guest Joleon Lescott on Thursday, July 2, 7:15 pm, UK time (Friday, July 3, 2:15 am, Manila time).

The former City defender Lescott played over 100 EPL games for Everton and will be able to offer some unique perspectives about life on Merseyside as well as his time in Manchester in the one-hour event.

As Liverpool ended its 30-year Premier League title drought thanks to City's 2-1 loss to Chelsea, Pep Guardiola's side hopes to bounce back big with a win over the Reds. (WATCH: Liverpool FC highlights through the years)

Standing with 23 points and 7 games left, Guardiola hopes that Manchester City will end the season on a high note, including a win over Liverpool to spoil its celebrations.

City, though, will have to do it without star Sergio Aguero, who continues to be sidelined due to a knee injury.

The Reds are riding on a high momentum with a 4-0 dominant win over Crystal Palace, which paved the way for them to seal the elusive championship.

– Rappler.com