MIAMI, USA – Major League Soccer announced Wednesday, July 1, that 6 players from FC Dallas have tested positive for coronavirus after arriving in Florida ahead of the start of next week's MLS is Back Tournament.

Two Dallas players tested positive upon their arrival at the hotel on June 27 and the other 4 tested positive in the past two days when they arrived in Orlando ahead of next Wednesday's kickoff at Walt Disney World.

All 6 players have been assessed by a healthcare provider and were moved to an isolated area of the hotel. They will have remote care, symptoms monitored and regular follow-up tests.

The remainder of the Dallas delegation is quarantining in hotel rooms under MLS health and safety protocols pending the results of additional COVID-19 testing.

No other MLS delegation members at the host hotel have tested positive and no other club has been in contact with the Dallas delegation since they arrived in Florida, an MLS statement said.

So far, 392 people have been tested with only the 6 Dallas positives.

All 26 MLS teams are set to stay in the 'bubble' and will play matches without spectators starting next Wednesday.

Before traveling to Orlando, all MLS players, coaches, referees, league and club staff were required to have two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Another test is given when each team delegation arrives and all people are quarantined until the results of that test are known. – Rappler.com