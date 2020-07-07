MANILA, Philippines – South Korean football star Son Heung-min has earned his rightful spot on the pitch in Tottenham, but now he adds the team's footgolf title to his list of accolades.

The Spurs take on a Tottenham Hotspur Stadium footgolf challenge where Son came out victorious, finishing above Hugo Lloris, Dele Alli and Lucas Moura. (WATCH: Son clashes with Lloris as Spurs beat Everton)

Watch how Asia's top footballer exhibits his striking skills in this playful challenge to become the Tottenham Hotspur footgolf champion. – Rappler.com