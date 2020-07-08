MANILA, Philippines – Manchester City just proved that it's more than just the second-best team when it embarrassed Premier League champion Liverpool last Thursday, July 2 (Friday, July 3, Manila time).

Pep Guardiola's side is now more confident in securing its fifth straight home victory as City faces 12th-ranked Newcastle.

Manchester City faces Newcastle on Wednesday, July 8, 6 pm (Thursday, July 9, 1 am, Manila time).

City is further boosted by the return of John Stones, who will be making his first start since sustaining an ankle injury.

Though the top two team is riding off a huge momentum, Newcastle is currently unbeaten in its last two league contests against Manchester City.

– Rappler.com