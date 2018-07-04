The big guns are all primed up for global football's quarterfinal battles

Published 4:41 PM, July 04, 2018

SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia – Just 8 teams remain from the 32 who started the World Cup in Russia.

AFP looks how each side are placed ahead of the quarterfinals on Friday and Saturday.

URUGUAY vs FRANCE

Uruguay

One of only two teams to win all 4 games so far, Uruguay boasts one of the meanest defenses in Russia marshalled by talismanic captain Diego Godin, and a lethal strikeforce in Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez.

Cavani's fitness is the big concern ahead of Friday's meeting. The Paris Saint-Germain striker limped off with a calf injury after scoring twice to end Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal's World Cup dreams in the last 16.

France

After cruising through the group stage in underwhelming fashion, France kicked through the gears thanks to Kylian Mbappe's blistering pace to blow Argentina away in a 4-3 World Cup classic in the last 16.

A very different task awaits in breaking through Uruguay's brick wall of a defense that will not allow Mbappe the same space to exploit. But as legs start to tire in the latter stages, France's strength in depth could start to make the difference.

The World Cup quarterfinals are set. pic.twitter.com/N1UaeaIs5L — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 3, 2018

BRAZIL vs BELGIUM

Brazil

Along with Uruguay, Brazil shares the best defensive record, having conceded just once in 4 games so far and are slowly starting to hit their stride at the other end of the field too as Neymar struck his second goal of the tournament in the last 16.

After a disappointing 1-1 draw against Switzerland, 2-0 wins over Costa Rica, Serbia and Mexico have taken Brazil into a 7th straight quarterfinal and they remain the favorites to erase the scars of a humiliating 7-1 semifinal thrashing at the hands of Germany 4 years ago.

Belgium

Belgium will be the true test of how good the Brazilian back line is in Kazan on Friday, but coach Roberto Martinez has some big decisions to make after a stunning comeback from 2-0 down in the final 21 minutes avoided a shock exit to Japan in the last 16.

Japan picked the holes in Martinez's attack-minded 3-4-2-1 system and the Red Devils had to rely on their superior physical power in the latter stages with Jan Vertonghen and Marouane Fellaini heading home before Nacer Chadli completing the comeback at the end of a stunning counter-attack.

Martinez must now find the right balance to harness the best from Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku without leaving Belgium exposed.

SWEDEN vs ENGLAND

Sweden

They are not the prettiest side, but Sweden is extremely effective and happy to play the role of underdog, having seen off the Netherlands and Italy in qualifying and Germany in the group stages.

Their run to the last 8 for the first time since 1994 has been built on 3 clean sheets in 4 games, but while hard to break down, they lack a potent force up front.

England

Freed from the curse of the penalty shootout after they beat Colombia from the spot, England will be favorites to reach a first World Cup semifinal since 1990.

For 92 minutes in Moscow, the Three Lions kept their cool as Colombia lost theirs and played with a patience in possession rarely seen by England sides in recent years.

Yerry Mina's stoppage-time header threatened to change all that, but a first World Cup win on penalties in 4 attempts gives Gareth Southgate's men reason to believe this time really will be different.

RUSSIA vs CROATIA

Russia

The hosts have delighted their public by surpassing all expectations to make it to the last 8 thanks to a stunning penalty shootout elimination of 2010 winners Spain.

Russian players were on their knees in exhaustion after defending for 120 minutes in Moscow with just 26 percent possession and they must now summon another huge physical effort, with Croatia expected to dominate the ball once more.

Croatia

Arguably the outstanding performers of the group stage, Croatia was made to suffer to make it past Denmark on penalties.

Luck often has not accompanied Croatia in the knockout stages after bright tournament starts, but having bounced back from the blow of Luka Modric's missed penalty 4 minutes before the end of extra time in the last 16, the time for a highly talented generation may have come. – Rappler.com