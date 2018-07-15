France joins Uruguay and Argentina in winning the World Cup for a second time
Published 6:57 AM, July 16, 2018
Updated 6:57 AM, July 16, 2018
MANILA, Philippines – France beat Croatia, 4-2, in an incredible World Cup finals that will be remembered as the highest-scoring World Cup final since England's win over West Germany in 1966.
Relive the moment from Paris to Zagreb and inside Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, in photos:
PEACEFUL. People gather on July 15, 2018 to watch the Russia 2018 World Cup final match at the Le Carillon bar in Paris where the terror attacks of November 2015 took place. Photo by Lucas Barioulet/AFP
HISTORIC. Supporters hold a huge Croatian flag in downtown Zagreb as they gather to watch their country's first ever World Cup final appearance. Photo by Andrej Isakovic/AFP
'LIVE IT UP'. Will Smith (center), American singer Nicky Jam (right), and Kosovar artist Era Istrefi perform during the closing ceremony at the Luzhniki Stadium. Photo by Jewel Samad/AFP
WORLD LEADERS. (From left) French President Emmanuel Macron, FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic pose for a picture before the match. Photo by Christophe Simon/AFP
OWN GOAL. Croatia's goalkeeper Danijel Subasic fails to save the opening goal from teammate Mario Mandzukic. Photo by Odd Andersen/AFP
1-0. People celebrate France's first goal as they gather on a fan zone at Champ de Mars in Paris. Photo by Charly Triballeau/AFP
1-1. Croatia's forward Ivan Perisic (center) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the equalizer. Photo by Odd Andersen/AFP
ALL EVEN. Croatian supporters react in Zagreb after their team scored. Photo by Attila Kisbenedek/AFP
2-1. France's forward Antoine Griezmann (bottom) converts a penalty past Croatia's goalkeeper Danijel Subasic. Photo by François-Xavier Marit/AFP
TRIUMPHANT. French President Emmanuel Macron celebrates his team's goal. Photo by Christophe Simon/AFP
3-1. Croatia's goalkeeper Danijel Subasic falls on the pitch after conceding a third goal. Photo by François-Xavier Marit/AFP
4-1. France's forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates with his teammates. Photo by Odd Andersen/AFP
15 SECONDS OF FAME. Stewards remove pitch invaders claiming to be members of the feminist Russian band Pussy Riot. Photo by Odd Andersen/AFP
4-2. France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (right) reacts after conceding a goal to Croatia's forward Mario Mandzukic (left). Photo by François-Xavier Marit/AFP
VICTORY RIDE. France's coach Didier Deschamps is thrown in the air after the final whistle. Photo by Odd Andersen/AFP
DEJECTED. A teammate consoles Croatia's defender Domagoj Vida (left) at the end of the match. Photo by Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP
TWO AFTER 2 DECADES. France's players hold the World Cup trophy as they celebrate their win during the final ceremony. Photo by Franck Fife/AFP
–Rappler.com