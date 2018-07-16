LOOK: Alphonse Areola is the first Filipino World Cup champion
MANILA, Philippines – As France secured its second World Cup title after 20 years, its 3rd string goalkeeper Alphonse Areola also made history books as the first Filipino FIFA World Cup champion.
Areola is one of the 18 players in France’s young 24-man roster with immigrant backgrounds.
#FRA Players from immigrant background:
Umtiti
Kimpembe
Sidibe
Mandanda
Fekir
Pogba
Tolisso
Mendy
Nzonzi
Rami
Kante
/Dembele
Mbappe
Griezmann
Lloris / Hernández
Giroud
Areola
/Matuidi pic.twitter.com/vxEAEDAwB0
Born to Filipino parents who migrated to France, the 25-year-old goalkeeper played for the French youth team from 2008 to 2014 before getting called up to suit up for the senior squad in 2015.
There is still a chance for Areola to represent the Philippines as one of the Azkals as he has never capped for the France senior national team.
The French-Pinoy currently plays for 2017-2018 Ligue 1 champion Paris Saint-Germain, which recently acquired veteran keeper Gianluigi Buffon from Juventus FC. – Rappler.com