The 25-year-old goalkeeper is one of the 18 players in Les Bleus' young 24-man roster with immigrant backgrounds

Published 12:50 PM, July 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – As France secured its second World Cup title after 20 years, its 3rd string goalkeeper Alphonse Areola also made history books as the first Filipino FIFA World Cup champion.

Areola is one of the 18 players in France’s young 24-man roster with immigrant backgrounds.

#FRA Players from immigrant background:



Umtiti

Kimpembe

Sidibe

Mandanda

Fekir

Pogba

Tolisso

Mendy

Nzonzi

Rami

Kante

/Dembele

Mbappe

Griezmann

Lloris / Hernández

Giroud

Areola

/Matuidi pic.twitter.com/vxEAEDAwB0 — 8Fact Football (@8Fact_Footballl) July 15, 2018

Born to Filipino parents who migrated to France, the 25-year-old goalkeeper played for the French youth team from 2008 to 2014 before getting called up to suit up for the senior squad in 2015.



There is still a chance for Areola to represent the Philippines as one of the Azkals as he has never capped for the France senior national team.



The French-Pinoy currently plays for 2017-2018 Ligue 1 champion Paris Saint-Germain, which recently acquired veteran keeper Gianluigi Buffon from Juventus FC. – Rappler.com