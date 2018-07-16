The World Cup final between Croatia and France saw two of the tournament's best players lead their respective squads

Published 12:58 PM, July 16, 2018

MOSCOW, Russia – Croatia captain Luka Modric won the Golden Ball award for the World Cup's best player despite being on the losing side to France in a thrilling final in Moscow on Sunday.

Modric was named man-of-the-match 3 times in Croatia's 7 games in Russia, but even the Real Madrid midfielder was powerless to stop France's firepower and the rise of 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward won the young player of the tournament award after scoring his 4th goal of the competition in the final, which France won 4-2.

Belgium captain Eden Hazard finished second in the running for the Golden Ball, with France's Antoine Griezmann, who also scored his 4th goal of the tournament in the final, coming 3rd.

Belgium's Thibaut Courtois won the Golden Glove award for the best goalkeeper.

Despite Griezmann and Mbappe getting on the scoresheet, England's Harry Kane claimed the Golden Boot for his 6 goals. – Rappler.com