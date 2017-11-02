The Houston Astros fulfill a promise. Ever since Hurricane Harvey deluged the Houston region in August, the Astros have been men on a mission.

Published 1:05 PM, November 02, 2017

LOS ANGELES, United States – The Houston Astros dedicated their World Series victory to their storm-ravaged Texas home city on Wednesday, November 1, after claiming the Fall Classic for the first time.

Ever since Hurricane Harvey deluged the Houston region in August, leaving dozens dead and causing catastrophic damage, the Astros have been men on a mission.

And on Wednesday it was mission accomplished as the Astros stunned the Los Angeles Dodgers in the decisive game seven 5-1 to complete a 4-3 series triumph.

Astros players went into the post-season with patches bearing the slogan "Houston Strong," underscoring their solidarity with the city.

Series Most Valuable Player George Springer said the determination to win the title for Houston's fans "was everything."

"That patch on our chest truly does mean a lot to us," Springer said.

"I'm so happy for our fans who have endured a lot. We're coming home champions."

Astros star Jose Altuve dedicated the win to the Houston fans.

"I think this is the happiest moment of my life in baseball," Altuve said.

"We did this for them. I know there has been a lot going on his Houston but they are the biggest reason why we are here."

Astros owner Jim Crane said the team had been fuelled by the support of fans in Houston.

"This one's for Houston, we got hit hard," Crane said.

"Everyone was behind us and the team really picked up on it. We're just so happy for everybody."

Astros coach A.J. Hinch meanwhile said he was delighted to deliver a first World Series to the city.

"You know what Houston - we're a championship city," Hinch said.

"We take pride in being there for Houston. They responded by falling in love with this team," Hinch added. – Rappler.com