Kevin Belingon beats South Korean Kevin Chung via unanimous decision

Published 10:24 PM, November 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines — Local hero Kevin Belingon impressed the hometown crowd by handing South Korean Kevin Chung his first professional fighting defeat by way of unanimous decision, in the ONE Championship: Legends Of The World event, at the Mall of Asia Arena, in Pasay Friday, November 10.

The first significant strike came when Belingon landed an unintentional low blow to the South Korean, that signaled the referee to call for recovery time.

In round two, Chung was able to generate some offense for the first time when he successfully took down the Filipino but he wasn’t able to inflict significant damage after that.

Chung once again successfully sent Belingon down with under four minutes remaining in the fight but Belingon was able to find his footing.

A solid strike once again dropped Chung in the third round and the veteran from Baguio was on the offensive when the final bell rang.

With under three minutes remaining in the final round, Belingon landed a solid punch to the head that dropped his opponent. Belingon then swarmed Chung with ground strikes but he was unable to finish off the visiting fighter.

With the impressive victory the 30-year-old fighter from Team Lakay extended his win-streak to four, improving his record to 17 wins and six defeats.

Team Lakay dominated the preliminary fights as Joshua Pacio and Gina Iniong won their respective fights via stoppages.

Pacio, 21, caught the 35-year-old Roy Doliguez with a left spinning back fist that put his fellow Filipino to sleep after 38 seconds of the second round.

Meanwhile Iniong demolished Indonesia’s Priscilla Lumban Gaol – also in the second round – when she was able to secure a crucifix position which led to a ground and pound finish at the 2:12 mark.

Tonight’s main events feature the title defense of ONE lightweight champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang and Danny Kingad’s pursuit for flyweight supremacy. – Rappler.com