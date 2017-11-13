Krizziah Lyn Tabora joins the ranks of Filipino bowling greats Paeng Nepomuceno, Christian Suarez, Lita dela Rosa and Bong Coo Garcia in holding titles in the BWC

Published 5:53 PM, November 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After 14 years, Krizziah Lyn Tabora brought the glory back to Philippine bowling, as she was crowned the 53rd QubicaAMF Bowling World Cup (BWC) Champion in the women's division on Saturday, November 11 (Sunday, Manila Time), in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Tabora, ranked 28th in Asia (2016), bested Malaysia's Siti Safiyah Amirah Abdul Rahman, 232-196, in the stepladder finals to clinch her first international singles championship.

She entered the qualification round ranked 8th, but rose to 3rd place to advance to the semi-final round with a total of 6,897 pinfalls after 40 games.

Tabora defeated Colombia's Rocio Restrepo, 249-222, while Siti pulled off an upset win over the BWC's defending champion Jenny Wegner of Sweden, 227-197. This set up the finals between the 3rd and 4th seed of the competition.

The recently crowned champion is the 5th Filipino to win a BWC title after Christian Suarez in 2003 and the 3rd Filipina after Lita dela Rosa in 1978 and Olivia "Bong Coo" Garcia in 1979.

Philippine legend Paeng Nepomuceno still holds the record of a Filipino with the most titles in the BWC, as he won in 1976, 1980, 1992 and 1996.

Tabora, 26, won gold medals in the 2014 Asian Inter-City Bowling Championships' women’s doubles and team of 5 events.

In 2017, Tabora and her compatriots formed a quintet that bagged a silver in the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG)

She was also part of the Southeast Asian Games bowling team that allowed Philippines to win back-to-back bronze medals in Women's team of 5 event with Marian Lara Posadas, Marie Alexis Sy, Dyan Coronacion and Maria Liza Del Rosario. – Rappler.com