Filipino triathletes Nikko Huelgas and August Benedicto continue their winning ways in 2017

Published 7:25 PM, November 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – National triathletes Nikko Huelgas and August Benedicto took their talents to greater heights as they bagged a 1-2 finish in the Top Asian Elite category of the Foremost Ironman 70.3 Thailand 2017 competition on Sunday, November 26, in Phuket, Thailand.

Huelgas finished with a time of 4:25:20 to place 30th out 1,035 other athletes overall. Benedicto immediately followed after Huelgas, clocking 4:26:20 and ranking 31st.

Sam Burns of Thailand took 3rd place in the category with a time of 4:31:10.

Earlier this year, Huelgas brought home a gold medal from the 29th Southeast Asian Games in the men's triathlon event, while Benedicto held champion titles in the Century Tuna Ironman 70.3 Subic Asian Elite 2017 and 2 x Ironman 70.3 Vietnam Asian Elite 2017. – Rappler.com