Ho Ho Lun will face the Philippines' own Robin Sane at Manila Wrestling Federation's next show, MWF Noche Buena, on Saturday, December 9

Published 7:05 PM, December 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Manila Wrestling Federation (MWF) plans to end a fruitful 2017 in Philippine wrestling with a bang.

At its pre-Christmas treat MWF Noche Buena on Saturday, December 9, the Philippines' own Robin Sane will face Ho Ho Lun, a pioneer in Hong Kong wrestling and a former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar.

Ho Ho Lun competed at the WWE Cruiserweight Classic tournament last year, then wrestled under the NXT brand.

Before he competes at MWF Noche Buena, Rappler talked to Ho Ho Lun from Macau via Skype on Wednesday, December 6.

Ho Ho Lun talked about his career so far, wrestling in the Cruiserweight Classic, competing in many countries in and around Southeast Asia, his departure from WWE last August, and his dream for the wrestling scene in Hong Kong and in Southeast Asia.

Ho Ho Lun also answered questions from Rappler readers, such as the biggest influence in his career, his dream opponent, and his plans for 2018.

Watch Rappler's interview with Ho Ho Lun. – Rappler.com

The Manila Wrestling Federation presents MWF Noche Buena on Saturday, December 9, at the Makati Cinema Square Arena. Gates open 1 pm; the show kicks off at 2 pm. Visit MWF's Facebook page for ticket prices and more details.