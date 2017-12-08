The Philippine-born So is part of the 7-man second place in the chess tournament

Published 7:03 PM, December 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Wesley So escaped with a 68-move draw from reigning world chess champion Magnus Carlsen to stay tied in the seven-man No. 2 spot after round 5 of the London Chess Classics Wednesday, December 6.

Fabiano Caruana of the United States was leading the tournament with 3.5 points after beating former world champion Indian Vishwanathan Anand in 39 moves of a Ruy Lopez, a report by the Associated Press said.

So and Carlsen of Norway were tied at second with 5 others with 2.5 points, a full point behind Caruana.

So also posted draws earlier against with French Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi, US teammate Hikaru Nakamura, and Englishman Michael Adams.

Sabías que los juegos del #LondonChessClassic están disponibles on-demand? Visita el sitio web del #GrandChessTour para repasar tus jugadas favoritas. pic.twitter.com/gwlzdod5CG — Grand Chess Tour (@GrandChessTour) December 7, 2017

Follow the action in the London Chess Classic 2017 here.