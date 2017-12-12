(UPDATED) Wesley So collected draws in all his previous matches before pulling off his win over Anand in the $300,000 chess classic

Published 1:01 PM, December 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Wesley So snatched his only win in the 9th and final round of the London Chess Classic at the expense of former world chess champion Viswanathan Anand of India Monday, December 11, to finish joint third in the tournament pitting 10 grand masters.

With the victory, the Filipino-American So, who competes under the US flag, ended the tournament with 7 points. He was tied for third with reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway and Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

Italian-American Fabiano Caruana who collected 12 Grand Chess Tour (GCT) points to emerge the winner of this event which is the 5th and final leg of the Grand Chess Tour.

Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia landed second place with 10 GCT points.

It was 'bad day' of sorts for Anand, who was celebrating his 48th birthday when he bowed to So. And to cap the forgettable day, Anand finished tied at 9th with Englishman Michael Adams.

Thanks all for the wishes. Chess wise has been a bad day. Akhil thinks Im in London to buy a Santa. So thats what Im going to do. Any ideas on where I could get a suitcase friendly Santa & Donner the reindeer! — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) December 11, 2017

Wesley So: " I didn’t know it was his birthday and also I play well against my opponents’ birthdays. Last year I beat Nakamura and someone else" #LondonChess — chess24.com (@chess24com) December 11, 2017

Last round #LondonChessClassic unhappy 48th birthday for Vishy as he loses to Wesley So and finishes last (or last equal). Meanwhile Karjakin ½-½ Nakamura #londonchess (photo @LennartOotes) pic.twitter.com/0R9NGRkzgh — London Chess Classic (@london_chess) December 11, 2017

So and his co-thrid placers Carlsen and Vachier-Lagrave pocketed $31,667.

Caruana and Nepomniachtchi, who were actually tied at the end of the London Classic, each won $62,500. Caruana was declared champion by virtue of the tournament tiebreak rules.

Despite failing to claim the top spot here, Carlsen still managed to dominate the 2017 edition of the Grand Chess Tour with 41 GCT points. All in all, he pocketed $245,417 in cash winnings this season.

#GrandChessTour summary of winnings & @MagnusCarlsen’s achievements #LondonChessClassic #LondonChess pic.twitter.com/zdfsmQ9QmE — London Chess Classic (@london_chess) December 11, 2017

Vachier-Lagrave ended the tour at No. 2 ($207,917), while Levon Aronian of Armenia was third ($91,250).

So and Nepomniachtchi were joint 8th placers. The Fil-Am had combined winnings of $79,167 in the Tour. – Rappler.com