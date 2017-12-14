Filipino players Carlo Biado and Roland Garcia will face off for the World 9-Ball Championship title in Doha, Qatar

Published 6:15 PM, December 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - With two players left standing in the 2017 World 9-Ball Championship, one thing is certain: the next champion will be from the Philippines.

Billiards veterans Carlo Biado and Roland Garcia came out on top against foes Lin Wu Kun of Taiwan and Klenti Kaci of Albania, respectively, with both matches ending in identical 11-6 scores at the Al Arabi Sports Club in Doha, Qatar on Thursday, December 14.

Biado, who won 9-ball gold earlier this year at the Southeast Asian Games, is 34 and hails from Rosario, La Union, while the 36-year-old Garcia, a protégé of Efren “Bata” Reyes, is from Magalang, Pampanga and now lives in Pattaya, Thailand.

The last Filipino to win the 9-Ball title was Francisco Bustamante, who defeated Kuo Po-cheng in 2010 to win the title. Past champions from the Philippines are Ronato Alcano (2006) and Reyes (1999), while Filipino-Canadian Alex Pagulayan won the title in 2004.

The final, which will be played up to a score of 13, begins at 2 pm in Qatar, or 7 pm Manila time today and can be watched live via this stream. – Rappler.com