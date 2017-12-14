Carlo Biado is the first Filipino to win the World 9-Ball Championship since Francisco Bustamante in 2010

Published 8:45 PM, December 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Reyes, Pagulayan, Alcano, Bustamante, and now Biado.

Carlo Biado added his name among the greats of Filipino billiards by capturing the 2017 World 9-Ball Championship with a 13-5 victory over compatriot Roland Garcia, Thursday, December 14 at the Al Arabi Sports Club in Doha, Qatar.

The 34-year-old Biado of La Union became the fifth Filipino to ever win the men's title, and the first since Francisco Bustamante in 2010, finishing on top of a competition that saw 128 players from over 40 countries compete for the top prize.

Biado raced out to a 7-0 lead before Garcia could get on the board, and the deficit was too much for the 36-year-old from Pampanga to make up. Garcia, now based out of Pattaya, Thailand, got to as close as 11-5 before Biado shut the door in under two hours.

The win earns Biado a $30,000 prize, nearly equal to all that he'd won throughout all of 2017, according to AZBilliards.com. Garcia will receive $15,000 of a total prize fund totaling $200,000. – Rappler.com