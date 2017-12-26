'Because of all the sacrifices you made to get me where I am, I want our family home to be yours,' Smith's mother read as she choked back tears

Published 12:59 PM, December 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - One Major League Baseball rookie gave new meaning to "home for the holidays" with his Christmas gift to his family.

Pavin Smith, the seventh overall draft pick this year with the Arizona Diamondbacks franchise, brought his parents to tears after paying off their home mortgage.

"Thank you for raising me in a great home with love. Because of all the sacrifices you made to get me where I am, I want our family home to be yours," Smith's mother read from a letter as she choked back tears.

Thank you for everything you have done for me! This doesn’t make up for any of it. Love you both so much. Our home is finally all YOURS. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/h9wog2HfHv — Pavin Smith (@PavinSmith) December 25, 2017

The first baseman Smith, 21, signed his contract in June of this year and received a signing bonus of $5,016,300. – Rappler.com