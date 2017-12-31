Cris Cyborg wins a unanimous decision over Ronda Rousey's conqueror Holly Holm

Published 2:13 PM, December 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Cris Cyborg walked through everything Holly Holm had to throw at her and closed the fight the stronger of the two, winning a unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 219 and retaining the women's featherweight title Saturday, December 30 (Sunday Manila time) at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Scores were 49-46 on one card and 48-47 on the other two, all to the 32-year-old Brazilian Cyborg (19-1, 16 knockouts), who goes to a decision for the first time since 2008. The 36-year-old Holm (11-4, 8 KOs) falls to her fourth loss in her last 5 fights.

Holm controlled the range in the first two rounds, setting up counter punches and moving effectively, pinning Cyborg to the cage whenever she came close. Cyborg answered many doubts about her stamina, pressuring Holm from the end of the second round onwards, blocking her head kick attempts and burying knees to her midsection and landing strikes which damaged her left eye.

Holm appeared finished after the third when she was saved by the bell, but showed resilience and heart to make it through the final two rounds against the relentless aggression of Cyborg.

Cyborg's guaranteed purse is $500,000, while Holm made $300,000, according to a Nevada State Athletic Commission source published in MMAJunkie. – Rappler.com