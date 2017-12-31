It wasn't the comeback Carlos Condit had in mind

Published 2:42 PM, December 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - It was not the comeback that Carlos Condit had envisioned at UFC 219.

Condit, a two-time welterweight title challenger, was fighting for the first time in 16 months, facing Neil Magny in a 3-round fight. Unfortunately for "The Natural Born Killer", he lacked any sharpness and was forced to fight off his back for much of the night, losing a unanimous decision by the scores of 30-27 on two cards and 29-28 on the third on Saturday, December 30 (Sunday Manila time).

The loss was Condit's sixth in his last 8 bouts, bringing on calls for the 15-year veteran from Albuquerque, New Mexico to retire. The night was encapsulated in one moment when the 33-year-old Condit tried to land a punch in the clinch and instead wound up hitting himself instead.

I hope the highlight of the fight is this clip of Condit punching himself in the face. #ufc219 pic.twitter.com/4fiXB0dS0v — Craig Lyus (@CraigLyus) December 31, 2017

Condit pocketed $115,000 for the fight, while Magny earned a base purse of $70,000, plus another $70,000 for earning the victory on the televised undercard of the Cris Cyborg vs Holly Holm women's featherweight title fight, which Cyborg won by unanimous decision. – Rappler.com