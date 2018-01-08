Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou and Adam Rippon will represent the US men's team at the Winter Olympics instead

LOS ANGELES, USA - Ross Miner was denied a men's berth at next month's Winter Olympics by a US Figure Skating selection committee Sunday, January 7 (Monday Manila time), hours after his runner-up effort at the US championships.

Teen star Nathan Chen, who landed 5 quadruple jumps to defend his US crown Saturday at San Jose and remain unbeaten this season, heads the American team for Pyeongchang, which also includes third-placed teen Vincent Zhou, like Chen the son of Chinese immigrants, and fourth-place Adam Rippon, the 2016 US champion.

Miner rose from fifth after the short program with a strong free skate Saturday to finish second but it wasn't enough to convince the selection committee he deserved a spot in South Korea over Zhou or Rippon.

It was the second selection controversy in as many days at the US championships, with former world silver medalist Ashley Wagner left off the team after a fourth-place finish.

Selectors on Saturday stuck with the women's podium finish to decide spots in sending Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen to Pyeongchang.

Wagner was named as an alternate but Miner was tabbed only as a second alternate behind Jason Brown.

Chen, 18, has won two Grand Prix Series titles and the Grand Prix Final this season and is the only man in the world to be credited with landing five different types of quadruple jumps in global competition.

Zhou, who was skating in his hometown, was last year's US runner-up and the 2017 world junior champion.

Rippon finished second at two Grand Prix events this season and was fifth in the Grand Prix Final.

Selectors also named US champions Alexa Scimeca-Knierim and Chris Knierim to the only American pairs berth in Pyeongchang. – Rappler.com