Published 5:50 PM, January 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Filipino mixed martial arts fighter Geje Eustaquio will have home advantage when he faces Kairat Akhmetov once more the interim ONE Championship flyweight championship on Friday, January 26 at Mall of Asia Arena, the MMA company announced this week.

The fight will be a rematch of their clash last September, which the Kazakh fighter won by split decision in Indonesia. Eustaquio, known as “Gravity”, trains with Team Lakay out of Baguio City and has a record of 9-6 and will be trying to avenge a defeat for the second time in his career after he reversed a 2015 loss to Anatpong Bunrad last year, also by split decision.

The winner would be the logical next in line to face ONE flyweight champ Adriano Moraes of Brazil.

Akhmetov (21-1) has lost just once, a decision to Moraes in a rematch last August, with 5 wins coming by knockout, 10 by submission and 6 by decision

The card will also feature 22-year-old Joshua Pacio, also of Team Lakay, against Pongsiri Mitsatit of Thailand, while another Filipino fighter Eric “The Natural” Kelly will face off against Brazil’s Rafael Nunes. – Rappler.com