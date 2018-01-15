'Darn spinning back fist,' she says after ending up in the hospital with an arm injury

MANILA, Philippines - Paige VanZant fought through a broken right arm suffered in the first round against Jessica-Rose Clark but fought through to the third and final round, losing a decision at UFC Fight Night 124 at the Scottrade Center in St Louis on Sunday, January 14 (Monday Manila time).

VanZant revealed in a tweet that she hurt her arm while performing a spinning back fist and was unable to use it for striking as the fight wore on. VanZant fought through as best she could but found herself in the grips of a triangle choke that she could only escape thanks to the bell to end the second.

"Well... I broke my arm in the first! I was able to finish the fight but as you can see, had a hard recovering and throwing my right," VanZant (7-4) tweeted after losing by scores of 30-27 on one card and 29-28 on the other two.

"I’ll be back better and stronger than ever! ￼￼ it’s all apart of the fight game. God had other plans for me," she continued before adding "darn spinning back fist."

VanZant, 23, has now lost 3 of her last 4 fights while Clark (9-4) is riding a 3-fight winning streak. – Rappler.com