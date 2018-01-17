Kyrgios is among 6 players who were fined for indiscretions in qualifying and the main draw's first phase at the opening Grand Slam

Published 11:01 AM, January 17, 2018

MELBOURNE, Australia – Australia's volatile Nick Kyrgios has been fined for being heard saying "shut the fuck up" to the rowdy crowd during his opening round win at the Australian Open.

The 22-year-old was slapped with a $3,000 penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct early in his 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win over Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva in a night match on Hisense Arena on Monday, January 15.

The Australian was among 6 players fined a total $15,000 for indiscretions in qualifying and the main draw's first phase at the year's opening Grand Slam.

Croatia's Borna Coric was hit with a $5,000 penalty for racket abuse during his defeat to Australia's John Millman.

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman and Romanian Marius Copil were fined $2,000 each for the same offense.

Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik was handed two $1,000 fines and American Stefan Kozlov was penalized $1,000, both for audible obscenities during qualifying. – Rappler. com