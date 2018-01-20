The 'Men In Black' star turns out to be Kyrgios' favorite actor

Published 1:06 PM, January 20, 2018

MELBOURNE, Australia – Hollywood heavyweight Will Smith said he's now hooked on tennis after being courtside at the Australian Open to see Nick Kyrgios topple Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in a Grand Slam classic.

The "Men in Black" star was on the edge of his seat as Australian hope Kyrgios beat the former finalist 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/5) in a spectacular night match on Friday, January 19.

"This match last night was CRAZY!! @klnkyrg1os vs @tsongaofficiel ... WOW! I haven’t been to many Tennis matches. But, Now... I’m pretty sure I’m hooked!" he said on Instagram Saturday, January 20.

Smith has 5.4 million Instagram followers and his post had got 227,000 likes in barely two hours.

Kyrgios is huge fan of the actor, producer and comedian and admitted after the match he was a bit star-struck when he realised he was watching.

"No joke, he's like my favorite actor. I get asked if one person were acting your life, I'd always pick him," said the 22-year-old, 17th-seed at Melbourne Park.

"It was surreal seeing him. You know, I was talking to him in the 3rd set. I kept looking at him. I was like, 'I got to break the ice, I got to say something.'"

Asked what he said, he replied: "I said, I watched a load of your movies a bunch of times. It was pretty cringe, but it broke the ice."

The pair met afterwards and had their picture taken, and Kyrgios was impressed.

"He was really nice. I met him after the match. He was really genuine," he said. – Rappler.com