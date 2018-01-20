Pliskova continues her campaign for a first Grand Slam title

Published 1:01 PM, January 20, 2018

MELBOURNE, Australia – Karolina Pliskova outmuscled fellow Czech Lucie Safarova to make the Australian Open 4th round on Saturday, January 20, in a testing two-set encounter.

The tattooed 6th seed, looking to win her first Grand Slam, came through the tight match on Margaret Court Arena against her 29th seeded compatriot 7-6 (8/6), 7-5 in 1 hour and 37mins.

"It was a tough match, it always is against Lucie," said Pliskova, who made the quarter-finals last year.

"I'm happy I held my serve in the last game, It's a good sign because my serve is the most important key for me."

She will next play either American Bernarda Pera or another Czech Barbora Strycova who clash later. – Rappler.com