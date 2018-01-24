AoW Wrestling's inaugural event at Valkyrie at the Palace will be headlined by former pro wrestling champion 'Classical' Bryan Leo versus The Nuke

Published 8:29 PM, January 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine professional wrestling scene just got bigger with the entry of a new promotion that will have its first show in March this year.

Art of War Wrestling (AoW Wrestling) said on Wednesday, January 24, that its first show called Genesis would be held Saturday, March 17, at Valkyrie at the Palace, in Taguig City.

Genesis will be headlined by former pro wrestling champion "Classical" Bryan Leo versus The Nuke.

Other matches announced for Genesis include:

Zera and Ace Clark (w/ Project Z) vs. Razael and Uno Salvador

Mavericc "The Machine" Knight vs. Rex Go

"The Godkiller" Dabid Ravena vs. Hybrid (w/ Queen Rogue)

Starling vs. Silent D in an intergender match

Ali "The Filipino Dragon" Mina and "The Asian Nightmare" Ken Cifer versus The Society Rejects (John McQueen and Brandon Ward)

AoW Wrestling joins two other promotions in the local scene, Philippine Wrestling Revolution (PWR) and Manila Wrestling Federation (MWF). – Rappler.com