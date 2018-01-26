Pacio of Team Lakay uses a rear naked choke to take down Ming Qiang Lan

MANILA, Philippines - Joshua Pacio started the year on a high note by thrashing Chinese upstart Ming Qiang Lan in the co-main event of ONE Championship: Global Superheroes, on Friday, January 26, at the Mall of Asia Arena, in Pasay City.

Pacio dominated the fight, taking control immediately from the get-go. He took Lan down at the 4:03 mark of the first round. Pacio then landed some solid strikes, forcing the Chinese fighter to give up his neck.

The Team Lakay youngster made good on his promise as he submitted Lan via rear naked choke, as he predicted before the bout.

The future looks bright for 22-year-old fighter from Team Lakay as he climbed to 11-2, and took a step closer to the ONE Strawweight title picture. Lan, meanwhile, is off to a rough start as he falls to a 1-2 record.

Pacio was originally scheduled to lock horns with undefeated Pongsiri Mitsatit in the co-main event, but the 21-year-old Thai pulled out from the contest just a week from the bout due to injury.

Last November, Pacio decimated fellow Filipino Roy Doliguez using Team Lakay’s signature spinning backfist, causing a stoppage with only 38 seconds remaining in round two. A showdown against ONE flyweight king Alex Silva is inevitable if Pacio continues to gain momentum.

Pacio thanked the energetic Filipino crowd. “Kung wala kayo wala kaming lakas na makipag compete sa ganitong stage,” the Filipino cage fighter said during the post-fight interview. (The fans give us the strength to reach this stage.) – Rappler.com