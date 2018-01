This is the 6th Australian Open crown for defending champion Roger Federer

Published 7:51 PM, January 28, 2018

MELBOURNE, Australia – Roger Federer won a 6th Australian Open, beating Marin Cilic in the final for his 20th Grand Slam title Sunday, January 28.

The Swiss defending champion dropped his only sets of the tournament to beat the Croatian 6th seed 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in 3hr 3min on Rod Laver Arena.

