The ex-MMA fighter will now compete in the WWE as a pro wrestler, reports ESPN.com

Published 1:10 PM, January 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) superstar "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey made another appearance in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) – this time as a full-fledged wrestler – at the end of the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match on Sunday, January 28.

ESPN.com reported that the ex-mixed martial arts fighter has officially signed with the WWE to compete as a professional wrestler.

Rousey interrupted the post-match segment where women's Royal Rumble match winner Asuka was choosing which champion she will face at WrestleMania 34.

Rousey had been rumored to enter the 30-woman Rumble match itself. But as the buzzer for the final entrant sounded, only active and former WWE wrestlers competed in the said match.

After the match, Rousey made her entrance and walked down the ramp. She wore a shirt paying tribute to "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, whom she got her nickname from.

She attempted to congratulate Asuka after her victory, but Asuka swatted away Rousey's hand instead.

Rousey then stared down Asuka, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, and pointed at the WrestleMania 34 sign on the rafters of the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, USA.

Finally, she approached RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon – who was on commentary at ringside – and shook her hand in a tense face-off.

Last year, at WrestleMania 33, Rousey held McMahon in an arm lock in a wrestling segment with The Rock and McMahon's husband, WWE COO Triple H.

Rousey last competed in UFC in 2016, in a losing effort against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. – Rappler.com