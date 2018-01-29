13-year-old Daniel Quizon scores 7.5 out of 9 rounds to finish second to grandmaster Bai Jinshi of China

Published 2:21 PM, January 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A 13-year-old boy from Dasmariñas, Cavite finished second in a youth chess tournament in chilly Harbin, China on Sunday, January 28.

Daniel Quizon, son of a motorcycle mechanic, scored 7.5 out of 9 rounds to finish second to grandmaster Bai Jinshi of China, who had 8.5 points in the China Youth Chess International Tournament.

Michael Concio Jr,. another 13-year-old Filipino who was a finalist in last year's Battle of Grandmasters, ended a strong 6th place with 6.5 points. Jerlyn Mae San Diego ended with 5.5 points in 19th place and Kylen Joy Mordido, 22nd with 5 points.

Quizon, one of the main players in the Philippines' triumph in the 2017 ASEAN age group, lost in the 4th round, but scored 4.5 in his next 5 rounds. His draw was against Bai, who is at least 500 Elo rating points ahead of Cuizon.

Concio lost twice but he won his last 3 games, including a last-round victory over Uuriintuya Uurtsaikh of Mongolia, who blundered a piece in 25 moves.

Quizon and Concio are considered as the most promising juniors in the Dasmariñas chess program which is a decade old and run by Mayor Elpidio Barzaga, one of the public prosecutors in the impeachment of then Chief Justice Renato Corona. – Rappler.com