Published 9:54 PM, January 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI) will be hosting the 16th FPI Golf Classic on Friday, February 9 at the Tagaytay Midlands Golf Course.

The FPI –composed of 34 industry associations and 132 corporations from across different sectors – will continue hosting the fundraiser tournament that is geared toward the advancement of Philippine businesses.

Senior executives and key stakeholders from the country’s Top 1000 Corporations will take part in a charity drive that has consistently proven crucial to the success of the FPI’s numerous advocacies to promote Philippine entrepreneurship.

The gathering of the Philippine business sector’s most civic-minded movers and shakers is a demonstration of FPI members’ generosity of spirit, as well as their commitment to support local industries in their vital role in the heightened competitiveness and in the continuous growth of the national economy.

Among the organization’s campaigns that the fundraising tournament will be benefiting are advocacies such as anti-smuggling (which includes the fight against Illicit Trade), power and energy and environment sustainability.

The FPI extends its gratitude to those who have already pledged to take part in the fundraiser, as it looks forward to the support of the many guests who are expected to lend a hand in the success of the tournament. – Rappler.com