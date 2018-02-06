The 12-year-old Pinay receives a wildcard for the Girls Single qualifiers

Published 5:26 PM, February 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Rising junior tennis star Alex Eala was awarded a wild card to participate in the 2018 Roland Garros Junior French Championships to be held on May 21 to June 10, 2018 in Paris, France.

International Tennis Federation (ITF) board member and Fédération Française de Tennis (FF Tennis) President Bernard Giudicelli said in a Facebook post that he was impressed by Eala's performance against Czech player Linda Noskova and thus will be given a wildcard to compete in the 2018 Girls Single of the Roland Garros qualifiers.

"I spent last Sunday in Tarbes Les Petits As final watching Alex Eala winning a fantastic match," read the post. " So I decided to reward Alex and Linda a wild card for qualies of the Girls Single for Roland-Garros 2018."

Eala was the girls singles title holder of the recently concluded Les Petits As-Le Mondial Lacoste, where she rallied back from a one set deficit to defeat Noskova, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (5). Eala was unseeded during the competition and entered via a wildcard.

The 12-year-old Filipina teamed up with Belgian Sophia Costoulas in the doubles matches and eventually faced her for a spot in the singles quarter-finals. After securing a quarter-finals berth, Eala squared off against unseeded Japanese Kyoka Kubo and advanced to the semi-finals vs Hungarian 13th seed Katerina Dimitrova. – Rappler.com