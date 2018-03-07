Frayna, the Philippines' first woman grandmaster, shares the top spot with 3 others but carries a high tiebreak score in the event organized by the Institute for Chess Excellence of Selangor

Published 10:25 AM, March 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Woman grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna of the Philippines is poised to win a tournament as she is tied for the lead with 3 others and with a high tiebreak score in the First Friday Masters at the Institute for Chess Excellence in Selangor, Malaysia.

After 8 rounds on Tuesday, March 6, Frayna, fellow woman grandmaster Tokhirjonova Gulrukhbegim of Uzbekistan, Wynn Zaw Htun of Myanmar and Nguyen Van Huy of Vietnam were all tied with identical 5.5 points.

Frayna defeated MG Gahan of India, as she had the white pieces, in 23 moves of a Grunfeld Defense in round 7. When Gahan surrendered, there were no queens but her king was hemmed in at the edge of her kingside by Frayna's pawn.

In round 8 in the afternoon, Frayna had the white pieces again but she settled for draw against the Uzbekistan lady grandmaster in 14 moves of a Ruy Lopez. The Filipina was about to repeat the same position for the 3rd time when the draw was made.

Frayna was threatening to remove the only piece quarding Gahan's position, a white-squared bishop, and then with Nf7 ch force a mating attack or win of material.

The only thing that will spoil Frayna's first tournament win since becoming the Philippines' first woman grandmaster is if she will lose the last round Wednesday, March 7, while her other foes win.

Frayna has the black pieces against Patil Mitali Madhukar, a woman Fide Master from India. The Uzbekistan lady grandmaster, Wynn and Van Huy have the white pieces. – Rappler.com