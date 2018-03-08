The Philippines is the winningest country in the World Cup of Pool with 3 championships

Published 3:48 PM, March 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Thirty two of the best two-man teams from all over the globe will try to outsmart and outhustle each other in the 2018 World Cup of Pool that will take place in Shanghai, China from May 15 to 20.

The World Cup of Pool is one of the biggest 9-ball events in the world and the teams will vie for the prize fund of $250,000.

The participating squads have yet to be announced but if the Philippines will see action in Shanghai, it has a chance of fortifying its place as the winningest country in the annual tournament.

Filipinos have won 3 championships in the 11 years of the event, one ahead of China.



Django Bustamante and Efren "Bata" Reyes reigned supreme in the inaugural year in 2006 and repeated in the 2009 edition. Lee Vann Corteza and Dennis Orcolo joined forces for the 2013 title.

Defending champions Austria, which defeated USA in the finals in London last year, will try to go for back-to-back championships while hosts China looks to recapture the precious hardware it won in 2007 and 2010. – Rappler.com